Cleveland Cavaliers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Is this the year where Evan Mobley takes the big leap in his development?
Three seasons into his young career in the NBA, Evan Mobley has shown some pretty promising signs as an individual talent. However, even though he's been a good player for the Cleveland Cavaliers through the first few years of his career, he's still left a bit to be desired considering he hasn't made the complete jump to stardom. Part of that could be the level of talent he's playing alongside in Cleveland, but I can't help but wonder when - or if - it's ever going to all come together for Mobley.
Again, there have certainly been signs - and those instances have been encouraging. Heading into this season, I'd like Mobley to solidify himself as the true second option next to Donovan Mitchell and emerge as a serious star player in the Eastern Conference.
Part of the reason why the Cavs didn't push themselves to make a bold move this offseason was due to expected internal development from their young players such as Mobley. If he wants to prove the front office right, he'll have to take a big step forward this season.