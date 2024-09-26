Cleveland Cavaliers: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will regret not trading Darius Garland
As an individual talent, I do believe there is a lot to like about Darius Garland. He's one of the most underrated point guards in the league and does have a bright future in the league. However, I also don't believe he's a great fit alongside Donovan Mitchell. I think Garland is somewhat limited with the Cavs because of Mitchell and I know there are some better situations for his individual development out there. Similarly, I'm not sure if Garland is the best running mate next to Mitchell. They are both similar offensive-minded players who work best with the ball in their hands.
Unfortunately, there's only one that must be shared. I'm not saying either player is a "ball hog" but they are most effective when they are leading their respective offenses. Because of that, I do predict the Cavs will regret not trading Garland this past offseason when they had the chance.
Trading Garland for pieces that fit this roster better next to Mitchell is not a bad thing. In fact, it could go a long way in unlocking this team's potential moving forward. I believe it was a misstep from the franchise to not do that this past summer.