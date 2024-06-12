Cleveland Cavaliers: 4 Bold steps to explore if Donovan Mitchell signs extension
Outlining four bold steps that the Cleveland Cavaliers could explore if - or when - Donovan Mitchell ends up signing an extension with the team.
Taking another step forward this season, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, this is a team that will be entering an offseason in hopes of improving the roster even further. However, Cleveland's offseason is largely going to be dictated by whether or not Donovan Mitchell signs a long-term extension with the team.
Even though Mitchell's future still very much remains a mystery, there have been recent indications that he could be favoring a decision to sign a contract extension with the Cavs. If that does end up being the case, we could see Cleveland take proactive steps in retooling the roster around Mitchell, finding pieces that fit next to him better.
If Mitchell does end up signing a long-term extension with the Cavs, there could be some natural next steps for the team to make. We take a look at four potential moves that could make sense for Cleveland to explore if Mitchell does sign a contract extension.
Trade Jarrett Allen for depth
There have already been whispers that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be open to trading Jarrett Allen. If they believe that Evan Mobley is ready to be a full-time center, it could make sense for Cleveland to trade Allen for depth or future draft capital. This could be one of the first moves that the Cavs pivot to if they end up reshuffling the roster to complement Mitchell better.