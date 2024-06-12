Cleveland Cavaliers: 4 Bold steps to explore if Donovan Mitchell signs extension
Explore options to acquire a stretch-4
Piggybacking on the previous point, if the Cleveland Cavaliers do end up trading Jarrett Allen for depth or future draft capital and they intend to slot Evan Mobley into the starting center slot, it could be wise for the team to explore the team's options to acquire a stretch-4. If Mobley is going to be the starting center heading into next season, I can't imagine they're going to enter the year with Dean Wade or Max Strus as the starting power forward.
Finding a true stretch-4 that can also defend at a high level could go a long way in helping this team take another step forward in the Eastern Conference. It would also help the team properly continue to build around Mitchell into the next phase of basketball for the franchise. The Cavs could even look for a cheap option in free agency if they wanted, depending on how their cap situation looks after other potential trades.
Once they get Mitchell to lock in for the next few years, the Cavs will be free to build their roster appropriately. Reshuffling their frontcourt could be part of those plans this offseason.