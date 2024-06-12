Sir Charles in Charge
Cleveland Cavaliers: 4 Bold steps to explore if Donovan Mitchell signs extension

What offseason moves should the Cleveland Cavaliers explore if Donovan Mitchell signs an extension?

By Michael Saenz

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic - Game Three
Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic - Game Three / Rich Storry/GettyImages
Find a 3-and-D guard to start next to Donovan Mitchell

One of the final moves that the Cleveland Cavaliers should explore is finding a strong 3-and-D guard to start next to Donovan Mitchell. If the Cavs do end up trading Darius Garland for a wing player, the Cavs will still need to find a new starting guard next to Mitchell. Or, if the Cavs don't swap Garland for a wing, they could use Garland as a trade piece to find a guard that fits a bit better next to Mitchell. Even though Garland is an extremely talented offensive player, he does leave much to be desired defensively and it's not ideal for the Cavs to have two "small" starting guards in the backcourt. Especially if neither of them is especially special defensively.

This is not a knock on Garland, this is Cleveland starting a proper build around Mitchell. If the Cavs are going to be successful in their pursuits for a championship, they're going to need to build a well-rounded roster around their star player.

More than anything this offseason, this should be the goal for the Cavs - building a roster that is not only talented, but also one that fits extremely well together.

