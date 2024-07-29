Cleveland Cavaliers eyeing 1 underrated move that would help move the needle
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be working to secure a major move that could help them emerge as a legit threat to win the Eastern Conference.
Even though it's hard to be disappointed in how the Cleveland Cavaliers have operated so far this offseason, there's an argument to be made that they still have plenty of work to do if they want to close the gap between them and the rest of the Eastern Conference contenders.
With how dominant the Boston Celtics are expected to be again this season, along with how much the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have improved, and considering that the Milwaukee Bucks don't appear to be going anywhere, the Cavs will have their hands full in trying to move up the East standings. Not to mention the likes of the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers are expected to be better next season too.
While signing Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley to long-term contract extensions are "wins," the Cavs haven't really improved all that much this summer. The good news is that the front office knows this and they may be working to correct that.
According to a recent report, the Cavs could be working on ways to acquire Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. As a strong two-way frontcourt player, DFS could be exactly what the Cavs are missing in the frontcourt next to Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Per this report, one pathway toward such a deal involves a sign and trade that includes Isaac Okoro going to the Nets.
How DFS could move the needle for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Even though this level of move wouldn't be considered to be a huge splash this offseason, this is the type of trade that could move the needle for the Cavs. Especially considering how much talent is in those top 4 teams in the conference, an added difference-maker could help Cleveland in its path toward contention.
And if Cleveland isn't looking to make another big move and decides to keep their core intact heading into the start of next season, there may not be a better-supporting move than targeting a player like DFS. He'd be an upgrade over Okoro and would give Cleveland added flexibility in the frontcourt.
This is the type of move that could even open the Cavs to the possibility of moving Mobley to the center position on a full-time basis. That could lead down a path of trading Allen for another piece that fits better with this new build.
The Cavs clearly have some ground to make up in the East and it appears they're working on how to accomplish that.