Dallas Mavericks: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
As the Dallas Mavericks look to build off last year's momentum, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the 2024-25 season.
Coming off a run to the NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks continued to build off that success and were quite aggressive during the offseason. That aggressiveness led to the acquisition of Klay Thompson, who ultimately chose the Mavs over the Los Angeles Lakers. Adding Klay during the offseason will only add intrigue to the defending Western Conference champions as they prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
In taking a closer look at the Mavs as training camps begin across the league, we explore two season-defining questions and one extremely bold prediction for the new campaign.
What version of Klay Thompson will the Dallas Mavericks get?
The acquisition of Klay Thompson appears to be a huge win for the Dallas Mavericks on paper. However, the question remains, which Klay are the Mavs getting? Are they getting a Klay that looked well past his prime? Or are they getting a Klay that will be playing with a huge chip on his shoulder looking to prove the masses wrong?
The answer to this question will go a long way in determining just how much the Mavs, if at all, improved this offseason. But even a 75 percent of peak Klay is going to be a great addition next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving this season.