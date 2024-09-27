Dallas Mavericks: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Can Kyrie Irving remain healthy?
Over the course of his career, Kyrie Irving has consistently been one of the best offensive players in the league. However, if there's one variable that has thrown his game off in the past, it's been injuries. Last season, he was relatively healthy during the regular season and when it mattered most. If the Dallas Mavericks are going to experience continued success this season, they're going to need a healthy Kyrie. Even though Luka Doncic is certainly the heart and soul of the team, it's Kyrie who completely alters this team's ceiling when he's playing at a high-level opposite of Luka.
To show just how vital a healthy Kyrie is to the Mavs, all you have to do is look at his performance in the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In that series, Kyrie averaged 27 points, five assists, and four rebounds per game. He outplayed Anthony Edwards and when the Mavs have the best and second-best players on the floor, they're hard to beat.
Luka is the player that gets them to the playoffs, but Kyrie is their darkhorse superstar who can help push them toward another NBA Finals run.