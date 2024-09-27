Dallas Mavericks: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks will be back in the NBA Finals
It's fair and understandable to have some questions or concerns about the Dallas Mavericks heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season but this is a team with plenty of promise after the offseason they had. While losing Derrick Jones Jr. will hurt, the additions of Klay Thompson, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall, and Spencer Dinwiddie will certainly bolster this team's supporting cast around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. If the team can figure out a way to remain healthy for the majority of the season, this is a Mavs team that will be in a good position to replicate some of the success they experienced last year.
In fact, the one bold prediction I will make for the Mavs heading into the start of the season is that they will make it back to the NBA Finals. I'm not sure if they'll win the NBA Finals, especially if they have to face off against the Boston Celtics again, but the Mavs will be there.
This is a team that improved off of last season and will only be better as Kyrie and Luka get more and more comfortable with each other. Dallas certainly has high expectations heading into the new season, but they're also in a great position to meet them.