Dallas Mavericks: 3 Reasons Kyrie Irving, Mavs are headed toward an offseason divorce
The Kyrie Irving experiment hasn't worked out as expected for the Dallas Mavericks.
Kyrie Irving hasn't made the Dallas Mavericks better
From an objective standpoint, it would be hard to find anyone who genuinely believes that Kyrie Irving has made the Dallas Mavericks better. And if he has, it's not to the grand extent where it's visibly evident. Sure, Kyrie may have made the Mavs slightly better in some areas, but overall, you have to dig pretty deep in order to find the evidence of that. Looking at the basic numbers, it's almost impossible to come to that conclusion.
Dating back to last season, the Mavs were 8-12 in the 20 games he played in. Dallas ended up missing the playoffs last year. Admittedly, the numbers have been slightly better this year. In the 40 games that Kyrie has played this season, the Mavs are 23-17. Without him, they're 11-11. In essence, the Mavs are a slightly above-average team with Kyrie and an average team without Kyrie in the lineup.
The Mavs were 30-32 last season without Kyrie. Again, they're slightly better with Kyrie but also not to the extent that one would expect. The duo of Luka and Kyrie should be lethal. More often than not, it's been more tease than substance.