Dallas Mavericks: 3 Reasons Kyrie Irving, Mavs are headed toward an offseason divorce
The Kyrie Irving experiment hasn't worked out as expected for the Dallas Mavericks.
The Dallas Mavericks don't have much time to sell Luka Doncic on the future
Last offseason, there was speculation that keeping Luka Doncic happy in Dallas could prove to be difficult. You'd have to imagine that played at least a big part in the Mavs going all-in for Kyrie Irving at least year's NBA Trade Deadline. And if there's any indication that Luka is growing up unhappy with likely back-to-back disappointing seasons, the pressure is only going to grow for the front office.
With only two guaranteed years remaining on his contract before he can possibly test free agency, the clock is officially on the Mavs' front office to figure this championship puzzle out. Luka isn't likely to be thinking about leaving the Mavs at the moment, but those questions are naturally going to begin to arise if this team continues to underwhelm.
If the Mavs were hoping that the big move for Kyrie was going to help sell Luka on the future of the Mavs, I'm not sure it could've gone any worse. Luka needs a worthy supporting star and short of something changing drastically over the next few weeks, it doesn't appear as if Kyrie is that piece.