Dallas Mavericks: 3 Reasons Kyrie Irving, Mavs are headed toward an offseason divorce
The Kyrie Irving experiment hasn't worked out as expected for the Dallas Mavericks.
Kyrie Irving has one year remaining on his contract
From a logistical standpoint, there's a very real chance that the Dallas Mavericks end up shopping Kyrie Irving on the trade market this summer simply based on his contract situation. After this season, Kyrie just has one guaranteed year remaining on his contract before he can opt-out and test free agency again. If both sides know that this pairing isn't working, and that's becoming evidently clear, there's no reason to drag this out another year.
Considering the basis of his contract, it may very well be in the best interest of both sides to explore a trade, or divorce, this summer. If the Mavs don't want to risk losing Kyrie for nothing in free agency and already know that they don't want to sign him beyond this contract, trading him is the next natural move.
With how productive he still is at this point in his career, there could be a fair trade market for Kyrie. It may not be as strong as it once was, but there will be more than a few teams that would be willing to take on one year of Kyrie if the asking price isn't high.
Unless the Mavs make a deep playoff run, which seems extremely unlikely, it's looking more and more like a divorce could be on the horizon for Kyrie and Dallas.