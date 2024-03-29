The Dallas Mavericks are evolving into the most entertaining teams in the NBA
There are certain teams that bring passion, flair, and a confident swag every time they touch the floor. Some teams are just well worth the price of admission and give their fans something to watch for on every single play in fear that they may miss something spectacular. As of late, the Dallas Mavericks have been the team everyone's been raving about, and rightfully so.
They have just been a fun team to watch as they have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and are playing a brand of basketball that is keeping fans tuned in. Taking a deeper look at their recent play, it's evident that the Mavs are evolving into one of the most entertaining teams in the league.
Luka Doncic works his magic
The real reason the Mavs are emerging into one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA is because they have MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Currently, Doncic leads the league in scoring at 34.1 points per game, 4th in 3-pointers per game at 3.9, and is currently 3rd in assists averaging an astounding 9.8 per game.
Not only is he stuffing the stat sheet but Doncic has really developed chemistry with his teammates as the Mavs' recent style of play has been one to behold. He makes greatness look easy and does it all with consistency. He has been one of the NBA's main attractions as we never know what he is capable of accomplishing next.
Doncic averages a triple-double, has scored 73 points in a single game which is the highest total for any player this season, and is leading the charge for a team that could become a problem for any opponent in the playoffs.
One exciting aspect of Doncic's game is how he is able to control and dictate the pace. He doesn't blow by defenders with a quick first step and he doesn't have a quick release on his jump shot but Doncic is one of the craftiest players in the league and is difficult to contain no matter what pace he plays at. He is just one of those intriguing players who just makes their game look easy and is always a joy to watch.