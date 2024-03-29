The Dallas Mavericks are evolving into the most entertaining teams in the NBA
Playing a high level of basketball, the Dallas Mavericks are emerging as one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA.
Kyrie Irving sells as a perfect complement to Luka Doncic
Already having earned a reputation as one of the most electrifying players in the league, Kyrie Irving is definitely a player to keep an eye on. Now that he is in the same backcourt with Doncic, we can expect the unexpected as this duo is sure to have some tricks up their sleeves.
There is the debate that Irving is the best ball handler to ever play and rightfully so. Critics oftentimes call him a showboat and express that Irving is "too flashy" at times but if we take a closer look at how he breaks down elite-level defenders, Irving usually does it with three dribbles or less most of the time.
One of the most entertaining players over the past decade, Irving is the total package offensively. First and foremost, opponents don't want the ball in his hands in the clutch because he possesses that killer instinct that is rare. Irving is a magician with the ball, he can get in the lane and finish with either hand, he can shoot it from midrange and from downtown efficiently and he just amazes on the fast break.
Also considering the fact that he was the number one option in the clutch as a teammate of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Doncic speaks volumes and shows how much confidence coaches have in him. Irving's been a walking highlight reel his entire career and he's still producing jaw-dropping moments from game to game.
Years from now, Irving's game from his footwork to the way he finishes at the rim will be studied, analyzed, and taught by coaches in the future as Irving has already left an indelible mark on the game of basketball with more entertainment and excitement to come.