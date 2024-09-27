Denver Nuggets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
As the start of the 2024-25 NBA season quickly approaches, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the Denver Nuggets.
I wouldn't say the Denver Nuggets were a failure last season but there's no question their title defense did leave much to be desired. Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will certainly not help the Nuggets' chances of getting back in the championship picture but to say their title window has completely closed would be a massive overreaction.
As we dig deeper into the Nuggets heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, we'll explore two season-defining questions and one extremely bold prediction.
Is there any championship gas left in the tank?
The Denver Nuggets looked pretty good in the regular season but seemingly ran out of gas once the playoffs began. The Nuggets probably would've lost in the first round if they were playing a better team and were outclassed for much of the series against the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves.
Will some added rest this offseason be all the Nuggets need to get back on track? That's one of the bigger questions in the Western Conference heading into this season. Just two years removed from winning an NBA Championship, you'd imagine the Nuggets will be right in the thick of the title picture. However, that's very much not a certainty at the moment.