Denver Nuggets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Which young guard will step into KCP's role?
The Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook at least in part to bolster the team's backcourt after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. But it would be foolish to expect Westbrook to fill KCP's absence this season single-handedly. He will be part of the solution but he won't be the entire answer. The Nuggets are going to need either Christian Braun or Julian Strawther to step up as a consistent starter for the team; I can't imagine the Nuggets are going to start both Jamal Murray and Westbrook in the backcourt.
And depending if either of those young players can fill the role successfully will determine just how good the Nuggets are going to be this year. Eventually, the loss of key supporting pieces is going to catch up with the Nuggets. That could be felt the most this season after losing Bruce Brown and KCP in back-to-back summers.
If we get to the NBA Trade Deadline and the Nuggets still don't have a solution to this problem, they could be in major trouble.