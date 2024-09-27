Denver Nuggets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets will take a significant step back in the West this season
Because of all the uncertainty that revolves around the Denver Nuggets heading into this season, I believe that trouble could be brewing for the team. That's why I predict that the Nuggets will take a significant step back in the Western Conference this season. What does a "significant" step back mean? I believe it will involve falling out of the top 3 in the regular season standings and then possibly not making it out of the first round in the NBA Playoffs.
In theory, the Nuggets are still built in a way where they can make another championship run but if the recent reporting on this team is correct, I believe some rough times could be ahead for the team. And we're going to see the early signs of that beginning this season. The Nuggets are very much still a playoff team but with how the tide is shifting in the West, their championship window could be quickly closing.
At least for me, the Nuggets are one of the most fascinating teams to keep a close eye on in the Western Conference this season.