Derrick Rose changed the NBA even despite falling short of huge expectations
Derrick Rose may not have lived up to his potential but he still leaves the NBA with a lasting impact.
Despite the fact that Derrick Rose was never able to capture an NBA title, he definitely made his mark on the game and his impact was felt around the league. He inspired not only so many in his hometown of Chicago, but kids from everywhere looked up to him as well and was intrigued by his style of play.
Rose will definitely go down as one of the most inspirational players the league has ever seen, especially with how he handled the adversity he endured from the injuries to being traded and eventually struggling to stay healthy enough to be effective.
Looking back at Rose's career, there was so much more left to be desired. If only the injuries hadn't caused him to have so many setbacks, there existed the potential for not only multiple MVP seasons but most likely multiple championships.
When the Chicago Bulls drafted Rose with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2008 NBA Draft, he brought a wave of excitement back to the city and a new hope the city hadn't had since Michael Jordan's historic run with the team during the 90's and has been the Bulls most impactful player since.
After becoming the youngest player in league history to capture the NBA's MVP award at just 22 years old, the organization attempted to build around Rose realizing they had something special. What a storybook ending it could have been if the kid who grew up in Chicago and instantly became a hometown hero after being drafted first overall would've been able to raise another championship banner inside of the United Center.
Rose was a different type of player as he often allowed his game to do the talking as he mostly always remained quiet and humble despite his accomplishments. He had the speed, athleticism, and an impressive arsenal of layups that were highlight-reel worthy. We as fans were robbed of his prime due to the injuries as he was only just getting started on what appeared to be a first-ballot, Hall of Fame career.
Winning the MVP award at just 22 years old was only a glimpse of what was to come and what we could expect and look forward in the future, but unfortunately, injuries slowed him down and we never got a chance to see Rose in what would have been his prime. After 16 seasons, it's safe to say that Rose had a roller coaster of a career, but he was able to accomplish a lot in a little bit of time. Even though he failed to replicate the success he had in his earlier years later on down the line, he figured out a way to reinvent his game and was still able to carve out a nice career as a role player.
Bad knees and all, Rose was still able to torch defenders later on in his career as a member of the Wolves and Knicks. He always seemed to be a step faster and still had an entire bag of veteran, crafty moves at his disposal. Despite him still having the ability to still be a starting-caliber player in terms of ability, his body just couldn't handle the amount of minutes a starter normally would play. His perseverance and hard work carried him after his athleticism diminished. That reflected a lot about his character as he became an inspiration for all players who struggle o return from injuries.
At the time when Rose was a dominant player, the argument could be made that he was the best point guard in the league at that time. Chris Paul may be the only other player at the position who could be considered elite. As one of the most aggressive guards the league has ever seen, with him charging to the rim at full speed while maintaining his agility with his insane handles was a thing of beauty to behold.
Everyone has shown a lot of respect, acknowledgment, and admiration for Rose now and throughout all the years he played. He was definitely a player who will be remembered and revered as he left a mark on the league and had a profound impact. During his illustrious career, Rose was able to capture NBA Rookie of the Year in 2009, All-Rookie NBA First Team, 2011 NBA MVP, and 2011 All-NBA First Team with 3 NBA All-Star selections. What was most impressive about the MVP season was the other player who Rose was able to beat out.
At the end of the day, Rose should be remembered for uplifting a once proud Chicago Bulls franchise and bringing back hope and promise to an organization that needed it while also becoming an inspiration to not only an entire city but fans all over the world.