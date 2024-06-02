Despite a disaster season, the Memphis Grizzlies are poised for a huge 2024-25
Even after a disaster of a season, the Memphis Grizzlies could be primed to a huge bounce back year in 2024-25.
Finishing with a disappointing 27-55 record, the 2023-24 NBA campaign will be remembered as a disaster for the Memphis Grizzlies. It all began with Ja Morant sidelined due to a 25-game suspension and then when he did return, the Grizzlies were plagued by injuries and all hope was lost for the team when Morant sustained a season-ended shoulder injury.
To many, this season was a throwaway. However, there is still lots to look forward to next season, and there are reasons to believe that the Grizzlies are primed for a major turnaround in 2024-25.
With all the injuries to key rotation players, plenty of minutes were available for young players to make a statement. Both young forwards GG Jackson and Vince Williams took full advantage of the opportunity. Jackson was named to the All-Rookie Second Team this season while Williams showed flashes of being a great two-way wing who can initiate some offense. With a core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. already in place, both players fit right in with that group.
How the Memphis Grizzlies can improve this offseason
The team ended up with the 9th pick in this year’s draft. This can be used in a trade for a win-now rotation player or on one of the young prospects in this draft. With a draft full of what seems to be role players, this is exactly what Memphis needs. With the 9th pick, there are many young wings they can select such as Matas Buzelis, Cody Williams, Dalton Knecht, or Ron Holland. I see each of those players fitting right in with the core they already have.
Most importantly, the team will have their three best players (or at least they're projected to) to start the season. They have shown great chemistry and complemented each other very well. With that young foundation already in place and a new lineup of youth joining the core, the Memphis Grizzlies are due for a major turnaround in the 2024-25 NBA season.
If the Grizzlies can continue to take small steps to improve the roster this offseason, they should have enough of a talented core to keep pace with the rest of the top of the Western Conference. And as somewhat of an overlooked team heading into next season, the Grizzlies could be in perfect position to emerge as a surprising contender.