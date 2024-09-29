Detroit Pistons: 2 Season-defining questions and a bold prediction for 2024-25
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, we explore two season-defining questions and a bold prediction for the Detroit Pistons.
It's been six years since the last time the Detroit Pistons made the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. Taking it a step further, the Pistons haven't had an individual playoff win since the 2007-08 season. To say the last 15 years have been difficult for the franchise would be an understatement.
Despite all that, there is some hope for the team heading into the future. They have a strong young core (on paper) and if they're able to click soon, this is a team that could emerge as a player in the East sooner rather than later. But, of course, that is a big "if." That's part of the concerns heading into the season for the Pistons.
With the start of training camps essentially here, we preview the new season for the Pistons by exploring two season-defining questions and offering one bold prediction for the team.
Can Cade Cunningham make the final leap to stardom?
Cade Cunningham was relatively healthy last season. Building off that, I wonder if he can make the complete star jump this season. Entering his fourth year, this is around the time when we usually see those types of developmental leaps for players. Cunningham appears to be on the cusp of such a leap and if it were to happen, it would certainly change the outlook for the team moving forward.