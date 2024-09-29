Detroit Pistons: 2 Season-defining questions and a bold prediction for 2024-25
What other young player will take a step forward this season?
Even if Cade Cunningham is able to make the jump to stardom this season, the Detroit Pistons absolutely need another one of their young players to show some promise. I'm not sure who it will be but you'd imagine that it will come from the group of Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, or Ron Holland. One of those players has to truly pop at some point this season to truly give this team confidence about their young core moving forward.
Theoretically, the Pistons do have one of the better collections of young players on paper. However, they haven't shown much consistency or development over the last couple of seasons. That will have to change this season if they are going to continue to be patient with their young players.
If the Pistons don't see additional promise from their young players this season, you'd have to assume the team will be open to some big changes next offseason.