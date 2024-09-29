Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

Detroit Pistons: 2 Season-defining questions and a bold prediction for 2024-25

Is it time for another rebuild for the Detroit Pistons?

By Michael Saenz

Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies v Detroit Pistons / Nic Antaya/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

1 Bold prediction for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will win 30 games for the first time in six seasons

I don't think anyone believes the Detroit Pistons are ready to make the leap toward a playoff-contending team in the Eastern Conference. I don't either. However, I do predict the Pistons will win 30 games in a season for the first time in six seasons. If this team can stay healthy, I believe their young core will make enough of an improvement and the Pistons will not be a laughingstock in the league this year. Again, I don't know where 30 wins will take them in the East standings but they will be formidable.

For a team that is looking to take a step forward in their development as a franchise, this could be considered a good step in the right direction. This prediction probably relies on Jaden Ivey taking a strong step forward and Jalen Duren continuing to be a force in the middle.

Add those two young talents to Cade Cunningham taking another step forward in his progression and the Pistons could be a truly entertaining team to watch in the Eastern Conference this season.

Next. Ranking small forwards . NBA: Power ranking the 30 projected starting small forwards on each team. dark

Home/Detroit Pistons