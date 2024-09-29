Detroit Pistons: 2 Season-defining questions and a bold prediction for 2024-25
1 Bold prediction for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons will win 30 games for the first time in six seasons
I don't think anyone believes the Detroit Pistons are ready to make the leap toward a playoff-contending team in the Eastern Conference. I don't either. However, I do predict the Pistons will win 30 games in a season for the first time in six seasons. If this team can stay healthy, I believe their young core will make enough of an improvement and the Pistons will not be a laughingstock in the league this year. Again, I don't know where 30 wins will take them in the East standings but they will be formidable.
For a team that is looking to take a step forward in their development as a franchise, this could be considered a good step in the right direction. This prediction probably relies on Jaden Ivey taking a strong step forward and Jalen Duren continuing to be a force in the middle.
Add those two young talents to Cade Cunningham taking another step forward in his progression and the Pistons could be a truly entertaining team to watch in the Eastern Conference this season.