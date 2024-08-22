Disrespected Milwaukee Bucks should embrace underdog role to feast this season
The Milwaukee Bucks should be ready to embrace the underdog role even as their championship window is closing.
As prediction and speculation articles begin to pick up traction ahead of the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, there’s one common theme that you can generally find from piece to piece. That’s the absence of the Milwaukee Bucks as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference projections. And full disclosure, I don’t believe that’s a huge surprising revelation. Specifically in ESPN's Eastern Conference projections, the Bucks have been picked to finish as the fifth seed.
With how disappointing the Bucks have been in each of the past two postseasons, being upset in the first round twice, it's not surprising to see the league push back on the idea of the Bucks being a contender. Being somewhat overlooked heading into the start of the new season, this could be exactly where the team should want to be.
The Bucks should also be very much willing to embrace such an underdog role heading into the season. The past two seasons, being a favorite has not exactly played out well for the Bucks. As somewhat of an afterthought in the Eastern Conference, this is exactly what the Bucks may need in order to get back on track as they try to make the most of their quickly deteriorating championship window.
The Milwaukee Bucks' championship window is quickly closing
Full disclosure, the Bucks' championship window is closing. I don't think anyone would argue with that statement. Lillard is 34 years old and is likely past the prime years of his career. Brook Lopez is going to be 37 years old by the time the playoffs begin and is in the final year of his contract. Khris Middleton is 33 years old but has been plagued by injuries over the past few seasons. He's no longer a player the Bucks can consistently lean on.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is still one of the most dominating players in the league but it's been clear that he needs consistent help. His body has broken down in recent years in the playoffs at least in part due to how much he's been asked to carry the team.
The acquisition of Lillard was meant to help on that front but it didn't exactly work out last season. And as the roster continues to age, this year could be Milwaukee's last great chance at winning a title with this core. Because if the Bucks lose early on in the NBA Playoffs again, you can expect big changes for the team next offseason.