Donovan Mitchell's goal for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season is pretty clear
In so few words, Donovan Mitchell's goal for the Cleveland Cavaliers has become crystal clear heading into the start of the season.
As the NBA offseason quickly approached, the goal for the Cleveland Cavaliers was quite clear - find a way to get Donovan Mitchell to commit to the team long-term. Even though that's exactly what the Cavs managed to accomplish this offseason, it's hard not to be a bit underwhelmed by the moves they made - or didn't - over the course of the summer.
But none of that will matter once the games begin. What was done during the offseason was done. For the Cavs, once the on-the-court basketball begins, it will be all about improving year over year. For Mitchell, it's pretty clear what the goal is for the Cavs this season. Both individually and for the team, Mitchell gave voice to the idea of making the conference finals (at least) as been the barometer as the next step for himself (and the Cavs).
In a loaded conference, though, that could prove to be difficult.
What are realistic expectations for the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Outlining realistic expectations for the Cleveland Cavaliers could prove to be difficult heading into the start of the season, especially considering how much the rest of the Eastern Conference has continued to improve over the past few months.
At the top alone, the Boston Celtics did what they needed to do to keep their core intact, and both the Philadelphia 76ers (Paul George) and New York Knicks (Mikal Bridges) made clear upgrades to their roster. Even a team like the Orlando Magic, who gave the Cavs fits in their first-round playoff series, improved their roster after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. The Indiana Pacers, who made it to the conference finals this past season, are another team not to overlook.
In short, there is a difficult path for the Cavs to even make it to the conference finals this season. Even more so considering Cleveland didn't do much to upgrade their roster this summer. The Cavs did well in signing their core of Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to long-term deals, but it's hard to envision how that is going to improve the team this season.
Maybe the backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Mitchell still have room to improve which, in turn, will help the Cavs take steps forward in their progression as a team. But, in theory, the Cavs will have a difficult path forward and, to be perfectly honest, it's difficult to envision how the Cavs make a deep playoff run this season.