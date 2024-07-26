Draymond Green reveals how many more years he believes he will play in the NBA
Draymond Green doesn't believe he has many more years left in his playing career in the NBA. What could be next for the big man?
Even at this late stage of his career, Draymond Green remains one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Playing for a Golden State Warriors team that has some big decisions to make - even after electing to let Klay Thompson walk in free agency - Father Time is not something any player can avoid. That's why when speaking about his NBA future recently, Draymond didn't shy away from the reality that may be on the horizon.
When asked about what's next for himself on a recent podcast, Draymond admitted that he knows his playing career is coming to an end when speaking about his future. In his words, Draymond believes he may only have two years left in the NBA.
"I probably got two more seasons (left)."- Draymond Green on his NBA future
Considering that Draymond has only two more guaranteed years left on his contract with the Warriors, that sounds about right. Draymond will turn 35 this season and that's right around the age most players begin to think about retirement.
What will be Draymond Green's next move after his playing career?
The good news for fans of Draymond and the Warriors is that if he does retire in the next couple of seasons, odds are that it won't be the last we see of him. Sure, there are certain players who retire from the league and then disappear to live a quiet life outside of the limelight. But that's not going to be Draymond. It'd be shocking if it was.
Draymond already has a successful podcast and it wouldn't be surprising to see him take that even further once his playing career is over. There's also a good chance he's hired by Amazon or ESPN in an attempt to polish him into a potential Charles Barkely-type role in the future.
At his peak, Draymond was an amazing basketball player. There's a good chance he will make the Basketball Hall of Fame. But there's an argument to be made that he's an even better speaker than player. That's saying a lot.
So even if Draymond is ready to walk away from the playing aspect of the game after two more seasons, he isn't walking away from the NBA by any means. Love him or hate him, Draymond isn't going anywhere.