Emirates NBA Cup full schedule is released as Lakers eye repeating as champions
As the NBA begins to release its schedule for the 2024-25 NBA season, it all began with the Emirates NBA Cup. In its second season, the league hopes it can build off what was a successful showing last year. The Los Angeles Lakers ended up winning the inaugural tournament and will be looking for more in-season success.
But that won't be simple as the Lakers find themselves stuck in one of the most difficult groups, having to get by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and San Antonio Spurs in group play if they will have a shot at making it through the knockout rounds again. Here is a quick look at the groupings for the NBA Cup.
The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Groupings:
West Group A - Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers
West Group B - Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs
West Group C - Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies
East Group A - New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets
East Group B - Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons
East Group C - Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards
All 30 teams will begin competing in the group stage of the NBA Cup on Nov. 12, highlighted by an intriguing matchup between two Eastern Conference giants (New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers). Here is the full schedule for the group play:
November 12
Hawks @ Celtics, 7 p.m.
Heat @ Pistons, 7 p.m.
Hornets @ Magic, 7 p.m.
Knicks @ 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
Raptors @ Bucks, 8 p.m.
Suns @ Jazz, 9 p.m.
Mavericks @ Warriors, 10 p.m.
Timberwolves @ Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
November 15
Heat @ Pacers, 7 p.m.
76ers @ Magic, 7 p.m.
Pistons @ Raptors, 7 p.m.
Lakers @ Spurs, 7:30 p.m.
Wizards @ Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
Bulls @ Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Nets @ Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Clippers @ Rockets, 8 p.m.
Denver @ Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Suns @ Thunder, 8 p.m.
Grizzlies @ Warriors, 10 p.m.
November 19
Cavaliers @ Celtics, 7 p.m.
Hornets @ Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Nuggets @ Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
Pelicans @ Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
Thunder @ Spurs, 9:30 p.m.
Jazz @ Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
November 22
Nets @ 76ers, 7 p.m.
Celtics @ Wizards, 7 p.m.
Pacers @ Bucks, 7:30 p.m.
Hawks @ Bulls, 8 p.m.
Trail Blazers @ Rockets, 8 p.m.
Warriors @ Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Mavericks @ Nuggets, 10 p.m.
Kings @ Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
November 26
Bulls @ Wizards, 7 p.m.
Bucks @ Heat, 7:30 p.m.
Rockets @ Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Spurs @ Jazz, 9 p.m.
Lakers @ Suns, 10 p.m.
November 29
Knicks @ Hornets, noon
Cavaliers @ Hawks, 2:30 p.m.
Pelicans @ Grizzlies, 5 p.m.
Clippers @ Timberwolves, 7:30 p.m.
Magic @ Nets, 7:30 p.m.
Pistons @ Pacers, 8 p.m.
Raptors @ Heat, 8 p.m.
Celtics @ Bulls, 8 p.m.
Kings @ Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
December 3
76ers @ Magic, 7 p.m.
Wizards @ Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
Bucks @ Pistons, 7 p.m.
Magic @ Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Pacers @ Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Jazz @ Thunder, 8 p.m.
Grizzlies @ Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
Spurs @ Suns, 9 p.m.
Warriors Nuggets, 10 p.m.
Rockets @ Kings, 10 p.m.
Trail Blazers @ Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
The knockout stage of the NBA Cup will begin with the quarterfinals on December 10 and December 11. The semifinals and championship are scheduled for December 14 and 17, respectively. As the defending champions, the Lakers will have a tall task in repeating. And in one of the most difficult groups, there's no guarantee they will even make it to knockout play.
It will be one of the few storylines to watch unfold as all the NBA Cup action begins November 12, a few weeks after the opening week of the 2024-25 NBA season.