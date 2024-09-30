Golden State Warriors: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction
Are Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga the real deal?
Another pressing issue for the Golden State Warriors heading into the start of the season revolves around the team's young core. Over the last couple of seasons, it's clear the Warriors have put plenty of stock into it and believe it could help them bridge to the next era for the franchise. However, they're going to need them to make big contributions this season. At this point, I'd have to imagine we're going to learn an awful lot about both Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.
There's a very real chance Kuminga is playing for a contract this season (if they don't agree to an extension before the October 21 deadline) and he's yet to make the complete star jump that some in the organization seem to believe he can make. This is a huge season for Kuminga for a multiple of seasons.
The same could be said about Podziemski who, after the departure of Klay Thompson, has some pretty big expectations on his shoulders heading into the start of the season. If the Warriors are going to be improved from last season, Podziemski will have to prove he's the real deal as the new starting guard opposite of Steph Curry.