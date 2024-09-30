Golden State Warriors: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors will make a splash trade at some point this offseason
After the first 20 games or so, it will become clear to the front office that the retooling of the roster from this past offseason won't be enough to help catapult the Golden State Warriors to new heights in the Western Conference. Once that becomes clear, I don't believe the front office will allow this season to be a lost cause. Because Steph Curry isn't getting any younger, it will become even more important to upgrade the roster around him. The bold prediction I have for the team heading into the start of the season revolves around them making a splash trade at some point this season.
I'm not sure if it will come before or at the NBA Trade Deadline but I do anticipate if the team is struggling that they will have to consider such a move. The big question is whether the right target will come available. That could ultimately make this prediction go or fall flat on its face.
But, like I mentioned before, the Warriors have to make an upgrade to their roster before they're considered to be a real threat to compete in the Western Conference.