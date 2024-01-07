Golden State Warriors: 5 Blockbuster trade offers to help land Pascal Siakam
Framing a few potential deals the Golden State Warriors can make for Pascal Siakam ahead of the trade deadline.
Chris Paul and all the young players
Taking a potential Chris Paul package a step further, I can't help but wonder if there's a scenario where the Golden State Warriors get to the point where they're willing to include all three of their young players, one future first-round pick, and two second-round picks to get a deal done. This is a deal that could completely gut Golden State's depth but could be worth it if it means getting an All-NBA caliber player in return.
To make the money work all around, Garrett Temple would once again be involved in going over to Golden State. If this is a deal that can get done, the Warriors would have a rotation that looks something like this: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Pascal Siakam, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and Corey Joseph. You can probably add Gary Payton II when he's healthy and perhaps Dario Saric or Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Clearly, the margin for error for the Warriors would be incredibly thin. Without another move, they would be extremely thin after their starting 5. Would the top-end talent be worth such a move?