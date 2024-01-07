Golden State Warriors: 5 Blockbuster trade offers to help land Pascal Siakam
Framing a few potential deals the Golden State Warriors can make for Pascal Siakam ahead of the trade deadline.
A blockbuster three-team deal
In this final offer from the Golden State Warriors, they would have to recruit a third team in order to make a potential deal that much more intriguing. Deep down, I believe this is a deal that would make sense for every team involved. For the Warriors, it's pretty simple. This is a move that allows them to acquire Pascal Siakam while also adding another veteran contributor after losing four possible rotation players.
The Miami Heat would agree to send Kyle Lowry (for old-time's sake) and Nikola Jovic to the Raptors and Caleb Martin to the Warriors. They would also send a second-round pick to Toronto. Miami would receive Jonathan Kuminga, Chris Paul, and two second-round picks from the Warriors. Paul would essentially be a Lowry replacement (also on an expiring contract) and Kuminga could end up being the long-term answer at the power forward position next to Bam Adebayo.
The Raptors would get what they want in exchange for Siakam (young players with star upside) in Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, and Jovic. They would also get a future first-round pick from the Warriors and a second-round pick from the Heat (via LA).
All in all, this is a deal that may in fact check all the boxes for what the Raptors and Warriors could be looking for in a potential deal, with the Heat being the ultimate dark horse facilitator.