Golden State Warriors considering training camp invite for sharpshooting big
A sharpshooting veteran big could end up getting a valuable training camp invite from the Golden State Warriors.
After a summer in which they've successfully retooled their roster after losing Klay Thompson in free agency, the Golden State Warriors may not be done making moves. While at this point it would be surprising to see them make a big move before the start of NBA Training Camp, the Warriors appear to be weighing the possibility of adding some more depth to the frontcourt.
As their roster currently stands, the Warriors' frontcourt depth revolves around a four-man rotation of Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney. At least on paper, it wouldn't be that outlandish of an idea for the Warriors to add another veteran player who could possibly break into that rotation this season. And they may have that veteran already in mind.
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Davis Bertans has been given the opportunity to work out for the Warriors as they discuss the possibility of extending a training camp invite to the veteran. Even though a training camp invite doesn't mean much, it will give Bertans the chance to earn his way toward a contract.
Could Davis Bertans earn a roster spot on the Golden State Warriors?
While it's been difficult in the past for players to transition from training camp invite to a spot on the roster, Bertans could be part of the answer for the Warriors as they continue to search for much-needed depth in the frontcourt.
In theory, Bertans would be a schematical fit for the Warriors. Even though he may not be a good defender, he is a career 40 percent shooter from deep. Bertans is also just a few years removed from career years with the Washington Wizards. It would be unfair to expect Bertans to get back to that level at this point in his career but you'd have to think that in the right system, we could see more of those flashes from him than we've seen over the last couple of seasons.
And the Warriors could be the perfect spot for him. The first step is getting a training camp invite. We should find out in the next few days or weeks if that will eventually happen or not. But if Bertans is offered one, it wouldn't be surprising to see him earn a roster spot with the opportunity.