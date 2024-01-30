Golden State Warriors: Playing keep or trade with 5 players not named Steph Curry
By Matt Sidney
Trade: Moses Moody, SG/SF
The Moses Moody experiment has not been a successful one. The 21-year-old has shown that he has role-player ability, and that might be his ceiling. That is rather disappointing for a former lottery pick, but that is where the Warriors find themselves.
Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and James Wiseman were supposed to be the next three in line after Curry, Thompson, and Green. Wiseman is already gone, having been traded to Detroit. Moses Moody is most likely next.
Teams will always covet young, three-and-d wings in today's NBA, so there will inherently be a market for Moody. The Warriors could wait on Moody's development, but it feels like a change of scenery for both parties is necessary.
The Warriors can use Moody in a one-for-one trade to upgrade their bench with a veteran. Or they could use him in addition to a larger contract to go after a bigger name. Whatever option the Warriors choose, they should look to move on from Moody.