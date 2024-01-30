Golden State Warriors: Playing keep or trade with 5 players not named Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors Crisis: Fate of five Key Players
By Matt Sidney
Trade: Klay Thompson, SG
Klay Thompson is set to be a free agent this summer. His enormous contract is coming off of the books. From what the Warriors have seen this season from Klay, is it responsible to lock him down with another long-term, expensive contract this offseason? I don't think so.
Klay Thompson looks hampered by his former back-to-back season-ending injuries. He just doesn't move the same as he once did. Defensively, he's slower and not as adept at moving laterally. Offensively he looks even less so. Klay's game, once predicated on being one of the best cutters in the NBA, now solely relies on shooting from the perimeter.
Luckily for Thompson and the Warriors, shooting never goes out of style. Teams all around the NBA are looking for shooters of Klay's caliber. So why not lean into it if you're the Warriors? This iteration of Warriors is not bringing its fifth Championship back to the Chase Center.
The Warriors should look to move on from Klay. He has a massive expiring contract and could fetch them some decent offers. If the Warriors don't have plans of keeping Klay long-term anyway, why lose him for nothing this upcoming offseason? Why not part ways now, and acquire whatever assets you can to put themselves in a better position to compete next year?
It might be tough breaking up the "Splash Bros," but eventually all great things must come to an end. While it may be rather unceremonious, the fact of the matter is, is that this team needs a change of direction. It's no hard feelings for Klay, as the Warriors move on from him at the deadline and look to finish this season out strong, while simultaneously getting ready to compete next season.