Grade the Trade: Lakers land final championship piece in bold three-team proposal
Can the Los Angeles Lakers find the final piece of their championship puzzle this summer?
The blockbuster three-team trade
Before we begin to grade the trade for each side, let's take an objective look at this trade. The Orlando Magic would have to be brought in to make this three-team deal more likely to be completed. In this deal, the Los Angeles Lakers would send out Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and two second-round picks to the Magic. Orlando would then send out Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, and a future first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta would send out Young to the Lakers.
Why would Orlando want to be involved in this deal? It's simple. After a good showing in the NBA Playoffs, the Magic would want to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference and would be willing to part ways with a couple of pieces (including a talented young prospect) in an attempt to get some win-now pieces.
The Hawks, electing to pivot to more of a rebuild, would rather take the younger pieces compared to the win-now players that the Lakers would have to send out in this potential deal to make the money work all around.