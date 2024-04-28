Grade the Trade: Lakers land final championship piece in bold three-team proposal
Can the Los Angeles Lakers find the final piece of their championship puzzle this summer?
Grading the trade for the Orlando Magic
Aside from Trae Young, the Orlando Magic would be getting the second and possibly the third-best players in this entire deal. That should have Magic fans happy. For the Magic, they could think of the trade this way: they are trading Cole Anthony, who has played a minimal role for the team in the playoffs, Jett Howard, and a future first-round pick for Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and two future second-round picks. That's a pretty solid deal for the Magic overall.
Orlando answers some of their big questions in the backcourt with the arrival of a healthy Vincent and gets a true All-Star addition in Reaves. Additionally, they get a strong glue guy in Vanderbilt. If the Magic are going to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference, this is what it's going to look like.
I can't imagine the Magic are going to make a big enough splash in free agency where it would equate to a better move than what this blockbuster deal would offer them. All in all, the Magic would have to seriously consider the possibilities this deal could offer them.
Grade: B+