Grade the Trade: Lakers land final championship piece in bold three-team proposal

Can the Los Angeles Lakers find the final piece of their championship puzzle this summer?

By Michael Saenz

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Grading the trade for the Orlando Magic

Aside from Trae Young, the Orlando Magic would be getting the second and possibly the third-best players in this entire deal. That should have Magic fans happy. For the Magic, they could think of the trade this way: they are trading Cole Anthony, who has played a minimal role for the team in the playoffs, Jett Howard, and a future first-round pick for Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and two future second-round picks. That's a pretty solid deal for the Magic overall.

Orlando answers some of their big questions in the backcourt with the arrival of a healthy Vincent and gets a true All-Star addition in Reaves. Additionally, they get a strong glue guy in Vanderbilt. If the Magic are going to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference, this is what it's going to look like.

I can't imagine the Magic are going to make a big enough splash in free agency where it would equate to a better move than what this blockbuster deal would offer them. All in all, the Magic would have to seriously consider the possibilities this deal could offer them.

Grade: B+

