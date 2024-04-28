Grade the Trade: Lakers land final championship piece in bold three-team proposal
Can the Los Angeles Lakers find the final piece of their championship puzzle this summer?
Grading the trade for the Atlanta Hawks
Heading into the offseason, the Atlanta Hawks are probably thinking that they're going to get a huge haul in any potential blockbuster deal for Trae Young. And while that may have been the case a couple of years ago, I'm not so sure that's going to be the case this summer. Nevertheless, two future first-round picks, two young prospects, and a rotation guard might be good enough to pry Young out of Atlanta.
If the Hawks would be leaning toward a rebuild rather than a retooling of a roster in a way that would continue to help them compete for a playoff spot next season, this is a deal that would make a ton of sense. This deal is not the four or five future first-round picks that we've seen in the past with other star trades, but it does rival that level of value.
But once the Hawks realize that Young's trade value isn't what they think it to be, they're this is more of the type of realistic deal that will be there for the taking this summer. The question is, would this deal be enough to sell the fan base on?
Grade: B-