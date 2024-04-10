Grade the Trade: LeBron James heads home as Lakers land superstar in bold proposal
Grading a bold proposal that has the Los Angeles Lakers landing a superstar guard to build around as LeBron James is sent home.
Even though the Los Angeles Lakers have begun to play slightly better over the last couple of months of the season, this is a team that is going to have their work cut out for them heading into the NBA Playoffs in the Western Conference bracket. Short of a miracle playoff run, the Lakers are going to head into the offseason with plenty of questions to answer about their future.
With LeBron James being at the center of them all; he could opt out of the final year of his contract to test free agency or explore a new deal with the team. While the overwhelming belief is that LeBron wants to end his career with the Lakers, if there's one other team that he would theoretically like to end his career with, it's probably the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Heading into the offseason, you can't help but wonder if there's a blockbuster trade that could come to fruition between the Lakers and Cavs. One NBA Hall of Famer believes a swap of LeBron for Donovan Mitchell could be worthwhile for both franchises. The big question is, would the Cavs consider trading Mitchell?
Would the Cleveland Cavaliers consider trading Donovan Mitchell?
The Cavs have a big offseason in front of them. Mitchell is eligible for a contract extension but if he doesn't sign one, as most believe will end up being the case, does Cleveland explore the idea of trading him at all? That's one of the bigger questions heading into the offseason.
If the Cavs aren't completely opposed to that possibility, it would make this proposed blockbuster deal even more intriguing. In trying to answer those questions, let's get to the proposed blockbuster deal.