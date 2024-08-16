Grade the Trade: LeBron joins Steph as Warriors go all -in with blockbuster proposal
LeBron James is traded to the Golden State Warriors
To be quite honest, the introduction of a third team would make this deal much smoother and easier to get done, but there is a path toward making this a two-team deal. In this deal, the Los Angeles Lakers would be getting Andrew Wiggins, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and two future first-round picks. On the other side, the Golden State Warriors would be getting LeBron James.
The Lakers could always elect to trade Wiggins to another team if they wanted another asset. Or, if they wanted, Los Angeles could look to rebuild his trade value this season before immediately sending him out. The same could be said about Hield. Kuminga and Moody are two solid young players who could grow along with the rest of the Lakers' core. And the two future first-round picks are necessary to make this deal go-round.
The Warriors get what they need in LeBron. The question is, will their depth be that watered down in which this deal becomes hollow? Let's grade out this deal for each side.