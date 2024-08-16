Grade the Trade: LeBron joins Steph as Warriors go all -in with blockbuster proposal
Grade the trade for the Los Angeles Lakers
Grade: B+
If the Los Angeles Lakers do end up trading LeBron James before the end of his career, it's going to be extremely difficult to find a deal that's going to be viewed as 100 percent a win - especially if the team is going to facilitate LeBron in getting to a preferred situation. In this specific hypothetical, the Lakers would be attempting to make lemonade out of lemons. And this return isn't all that bad when you take a closer look. Jonathan Kuminga could very well be a rising star in the league. He could emerge as a strong running partner next to Anthony Davis in the future.
The same could be said for Moses Moody, who could just be scratching the surface of the player he can be. I'm not sure if he has that same star ceiling as Kuminga, but Moody can be a strong contributor for the Lakers. Wiggins might be the wild card in this deal. It's difficult what to make of him, but he's proven to be a talented two-way player in the past and a change of scenery may be exactly what he needs.
Add two first-round picks to the mix and the Lakers could be cooking with gas as they'll have the option - and assets - to go pursue another star player to add to the mix if they wanted.