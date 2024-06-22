Grade The Trade: Michael Porter Jr. is sent East in this monster offseason proposal
Grade The Trade: Breaking down a blockbuster trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets that could make a ton of sense this offseason.
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the NBA offseason, there could be a potential blockbuster swap that could make sense for both the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets. Let's explore and break down what it could look like.
The blockbuster trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets
We know the Atlanta Hawks are in an offseason with a thousand questions, but this is also an interesting offseason for the Denver Nuggets. They have some decisions to make, and this trade could help solve some issues for both teams.
The Nuggets are entering into an interesting yet difficult position. They are getting into the "too many good players" stage where they cannot really afford to keep everyone. A lot of their players are getting expensive, and now they are facing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely entering Free Agency (or at least looking for an extension), as well as a decision to make on Reggie Jackson if he declines his player option. Jamal Murray has just one year left on his deal, plus Christian Braun and Peyton Watson will also be extension-eligible next offseason.
Needless to say, the Nuggets are in a bit of a salary crunch, especially with the NBA's new cap rules in place.
Contractually, Porter Jr. is set to make $35.9 million next season. He'll then make $38.3 million in 2025/26 and then $40.8 million for 2026/27 (the final year was partially guaranteed, but it triggered as a full guarantee when the Nuggets won the NBA title last season with MPJ hitting a games played requirement). In total, he has 3-years and $115 million left on the deal.
Meanwhile, Hunter has 3-years and $69.9 million left on his deal ($21.7 mil, $23.3 mil, and then $24.9 mil), while Bogdanovic has up to 3 years, $49.3 million left on his deal (2 years, $33.3 mil guaranteed followed by a $16 million team option for 2026).