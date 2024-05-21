Grade the Trade: New York Knicks land missing piece in wild trade proposal
The New York Knicks overpay for Mikal Bridges
If the New York Knicks are going to overpay for Mikal Bridges, this is what it would likely look like. To meet salaries, the Knicks would have to include Julius Randle. Considering I would be surprised if the team explored re-signing him after the acquisition of OG Anunoby, he would seem like a natural candidate to be included in this deal. The Nets could decide to keep him or even flip him for another asset or two before the NBA Trade Deadline.
After that, the Knicks could send the rights to one of their first-round picks from the 2024 NBA Draft (assuming this deal takes place at some point in July and not at the NBA Draft), and three future first-round picks to cement their desire to "overpay" for Bridges in this scenario. Considering the Nets aren't entering the offseason with the intention of trading Bridges, the Knicks would have to overwhelm Brooklyn with an offer.
I'd imagine this offer of an All-Star-worthy player and essentially four future first-round picks would qualify as doing just that. Would this offer automatically push the Nets to trade Bridges? That remains to be seen, but they'd at the very least have to think about it.