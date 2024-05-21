Grade the Trade: New York Knicks land missing piece in wild trade proposal
Grading the trade for the New York Knicks
Grade B+
If Mikal Bridges were clearly the missing piece of their championship puzzle, this would be considered an "A+" move for the New York Knicks. After all, the ultimate goal for the Knicks, or any NBA team for that matter, is to win an NBA Championship. And if the Knicks were to make this move and then win a championship shortly after, it'd be hard to argue against it. However, without that certainty, it's easy to suggest that this type of offer would be considered too much for a player who may not be enough to put this team over the top in the Eastern Conference.
The fact that there's a scenario that the Knicks empty their asset tank and they're still not considered the favorites to win it all leaves some hesitation toward a deal this big. And that's the only concern I'd have if I were in the Knicks front office.
This is not a move for a unanimous top-10 player in the league. This is a trade for a wing player that in a perfect world would be considered the final piece of a championship puzzle. Nothing is guaranteed with this trade and that's why I can only give this hypothetical swap a "B+" from the Knicks' perspective.