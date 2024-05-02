Grade The Trade: What a speculated Devin Booker trade to the Knicks would look like
What would a potential Devin Booker trade to the New York Knicks look like?
Grading the deal for the Phoenix Suns
It's never a good thing to trade away the face of the franchise. However, if there was any way the Phoenix Suns could make lemonade out of lemons, it's by trading Booker away to an Eastern Conference team while getting two quality young players, a tradable veteran difference-maker, and four future first-round picks back. The Suns would be able to jump-start their rebuild by not only this deal but also what they would be able to get back in a Kevin Durant trade. If the Suns end up trading, they're also almost certainly moving KD.
For as doom and gloom as the situation may feel for the Suns, there's a very quick path back to rebuilding. The Suns would reload their draft pick stock while getting a couple of young pieces that could potentially continue to blossom in Phoenix.
Again, when grading this Suns deal, we have to take the context into account. Phoenix is in this situation because they believe it's time to rebuild the roster. This would likely be the best path forward in doing so. While the Suns would lose one of the better young shooting guards in the league, they'd have a strong foundation of future picks to begin their new era for the franchise.
Grade: A-