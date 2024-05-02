Grade The Trade: What a speculated Devin Booker trade to the Knicks would look like
Grading the deal for the New York Knicks
Even though the New York Knicks have had a great season, it's hard to imagine how much further they could get than the conference finals. With how dominant the Boston Celtics have looked this season, it would take a near-miracle for the Knicks to break through to the NBA Finals this year. However, a move for Devin Booker this offseason could very much change the math for the Knicks. If they can pull off this move for Booker, while building a package heavy on draft capital, New York could be heading into next season with a core of Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and Booker, along with a strong supporting cast of Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Isaiah Hartenstein (if they can re-sign him).
If that's not a roster of players that could compete with the Celtics, I'm not sure there's a path toward doing so. At the very least, an all-in move for Booker will give the Knicks a shot to break through to win their first NBA Championship in more than 50 years.
Considering Booker is still improving as a player, there may not be a better superstar to pursue than him at the moment. Booker would be a great fit next to Brunson and would certainly take a ton of offensive pressure off the rest of the roster. If such a move would even emerge as a possibility for the Knicks, there's no question they should pull the trigger.
Grade: A+