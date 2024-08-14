Grade the Trade: Steph, LeBron team up in LA as Warriors rebuild in bold proposal
What a Steph Curry trade to the Los Angeles Lakers would look like
This may not be a perfect deal and could use some reshuffling but this is one that makes the money go-round. And that may be one of the important sticking points to getting a deal done between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. First of all, a third team would almost have to be mandatory to get a deal done because of the high-salary players the Warriors and Lakers both have on their roster. But the skeleton of the deal revolves around Steph Curry being shipped to Los Angeles for a deal centered around Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and two future first-round picks.
The Lakers could add one of their other young players or more pick swaps if they want but those two future first-round picks could prove to be extremely valuable considering the uncertainty that revolves around the Lakers in 2029 and 2031 (after the LeBron and Anthony Davis era).
Would this be enough compensation? Who knows. But if the Warriors are truly trying to get a deal done that works, this is, more or less, what a deal between the Warriors and Lakers could look like.