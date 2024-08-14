Grade the Trade: Steph, LeBron team up in LA as Warriors rebuild in bold proposal
Grading the trade for the Los Angeles Lakers
In a vacuum, this may not be a trade that many objective general managers in the league would accept. The Los Angeles Lakers would essentially be gutting their roster for a 36-year-old star (and that's if the trade would happen right now. However, when you add the proper context, this deal would be a huge win for the Lakers.
By making this specific trade, the Lakers would be left with a rotation of Grant Williams, Kevon Looney, Max Christie, Cam Reddish, Dalton Knecht, Jaxson Hayes, Maxwell Lewis, and Bronny James (?). Whether that would be enough of a supporting cast to help the trio of LeBron, AD, and Curry win a title remains to be seen.
However, no matter what the answer to that question is, I still believe the Lakers would find great value in getting this deal done. The trio of Curry, LeBron, and AD would sell tickets, it'd arguably be one of the main attractions in the league, and it would certainly rejuvenate the fan base with renewed excitement.
Grade: A