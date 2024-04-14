Grade the Trade: Heat retool as Jimmy Butler is sent to Rockets in monster proposal
Grading a bold trade proposal that would have the Miami Heat trading Jimmy Butler this offseason.
The framework of the monster deal between the Heat and Rockets
In this monster deal between the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, a couple of things would have to be triggered before this scenario could even come to fruition. First, the Heat would have to come to the conclusion that the Jimmy Butler build is over. Essentially, they'd have to admit that they can't win with Jimmy as their best player. Getting the Heat to admit that could be difficult, but they could be close. Additionally, the Rockets would have to be willing to trade one of their two young pieces (Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun) for a 1-2 year window to make a deep run in the postseason.
The Rockets were interested in Jimmy in the past; perhaps they'd be open to him now. Adding Jimmy to the core of Sengun, Fred VanVleet, and Dillon Brooks could be enticing for the Rockets. Looking back at how aggressive they were last summer, perhaps they would be open to making a big move for Jimmy. And parting ways with Green could be seen as a worthy gamble for the Rockets as they attempt to make the pivot back to relevancy in the Western Conference.
In this proposed deal, the Heat would send Jimmy to the Rockets in exchange for Green and two salary fillers; in this case, Steven Adams and Jock Landale.