High-profile NBA analyst makes jarring playoff prediction for Boston Celtics
One NBA analyst isn't buying the dominating Boston Celtics to make a deep playoff run.
One high-profile NBA analyst has a polarizing playoff prediction for the Boston Celtics with one month left in the regular season.
With one month remaining before the start of the NBA Playoffs, predicting the Eastern Conference seems pretty straightforward. While the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers have had their bright moments this season, the Boston Celtics have easily been the most dominating team in the conference.
As the playoffs quickly approach, the overwhelming belief is that the Celtics are going to carry their regular-season dominance into the playoffs. There are even whispers that perhaps the Celtics could be on the verge of a historic playoff run, one that could rival the 2017 Golden State Warriors or 2001 Los Angeles Lakers.
Despite how impressive the Celtics have looked this season, there are still a couple of unbelievers. One of them happens to be one of the most popular personalities on the internet.
When asked who his pick was to win the Eastern Conference, Fox Sports' Nick Wright had quite the polarizing take. Wright isn't taking the Celtics to win the East. He's not even taking Boston to make the Eastern Conference Finals. Wright is picking the Heat to beat the Celtics and eventually fall to the Bucks in the conference finals.
Which East team is the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics?
Looking at the landscape of the Eastern Conference, it's tough to pinpoint one team as the biggest threat to the Celtics. In a vacuum, from a strictly talent perspective, the Milwaukee Bucks are likely the team that would theoretically give the Celtics the biggest fits but considering how inconsistent they've been this season, that's far from a guarantee.
The Cleveland Cavaliers would also be in that conversation but at the same time, they've had their own injury issues and the concerns surrounding their lack of playoff experience (aside from Donovan Mitchell).
Then, there are threats like the Miami Heat, who have given the Celtics issues in the past but also have not looked championship-worthy at all this season.
In the end, it's hard to doubt the Celtics with how consistently good they've been this season. They have the best roster, the best record, and one of the most underrated coaching staffs in the Association. Like it or not, the Celtics are going to be an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
If the Celtics don't at least make the NBA Finals, it will say more about their DNA than it does about their competition in the Eastern Conference.