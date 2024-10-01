Houston Rockets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Which "other" young player is likely to make the jump next?
Looking beyond Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, I can't help but wonder which "other" young player on the team is in the best position to make a jump in their development next. The Houston Rockets have plenty of candidates and if they're going to take a step forward as a team this season in the Western Conference, they're going to need one of their young players to breakout this year. First of all, let's look at the players who could be theoretical candidates to fall into this category.
The best candidates to make a somewhat unforeseen developmental jump this season are Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, or Tari Eason. If I had to guess, I'd probably lean toward Smith Jr. As a player who has somewhat been forgotten as the No. 3 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, Smith Jr. could be in line for a big year.
He was extremely efficient last year in a supporting role and with a slightly larger game plan for him this year, Smith Jr. could be on the verge of a breakout season for the Rockets. Don't count out the dynamics of Thompson either. I feel he's a name to watch as well.