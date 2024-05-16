Houston Rockets: 8 Star trade targets worthy of swapping the No. 3 overall pick for
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
With the success that the Indiana Pacers have had this season since making the move for Pascal Siakam, you can't help but wonder what could lie ahead for the team heading into the offseason. One player whose future could be in limbo moving forward is Bennedict Mathurin. As Indiana pivots toward a more veteran-laden roster build, Mathurin could find himself on the outside looking in pretty quickly, especially considering the success that they've experienced with him on the sideline due to an injury. Perhaps the Pacers would view him as somewhat of a luxury piece.
The Rockets could swoop in and target the offensive-minded Mathurin as a piece that could potentially blossom next to Alperen Sengun. Considering Jalen Green's recent issues with consistency, Mathurin could be viewed as a player with less risk in his future. Mathurin is what he is at this point in his career and the overwhelming expectations would lie on his shoulders moving forward.
The Rockets could elect to move Jalen Green to a third team if they wanted or could even use the No. 3 pick to entice the Pacers (who don't have much draft capital in the future) toward making such a deal.